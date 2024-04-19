Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZTA. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Azenta

Azenta Price Performance

Azenta stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.87 and a beta of 1.53. Azenta has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.91.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $154.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Azenta by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Azenta by 1.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Azenta by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 0.6% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azenta

(Get Free Report

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.