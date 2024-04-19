Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Oragenics Price Performance
OGEN opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.98. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.31.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($5.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
