Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

OGEN opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.98. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.31.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($5.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oragenics by 116.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. 18.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

