Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $76.54. 3,065,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,664,758. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average of $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

