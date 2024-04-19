StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
LL Flooring Price Performance
Shares of LL stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.12. LL Flooring has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.89.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 11.44%.
Institutional Trading of LL Flooring
About LL Flooring
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LL Flooring
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.