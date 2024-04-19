StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Shares of LL stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.12. LL Flooring has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.89.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 11.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in LL Flooring by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of LL Flooring during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LL Flooring during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in LL Flooring by 66.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in LL Flooring during the first quarter worth $44,000. 54.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

