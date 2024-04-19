Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,089 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.29. 708,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,453. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

