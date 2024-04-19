TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $212,000 in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 187.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IAT opened at $39.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $804.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $43.47.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

