William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.

William Penn Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Get William Penn Bancorporation alerts:

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMPN opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.89 and a beta of -0.02. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $12.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WMPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 0.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMPN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in William Penn Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in William Penn Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in William Penn Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in William Penn Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of William Penn Bancorporation from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on William Penn Bancorporation

About William Penn Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.