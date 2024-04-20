3,618 Shares in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Bought by Kraft Davis & Associates LLC

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000.

Get Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PJP stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.06. 11,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,737. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.82. The company has a market cap of $266.96 million, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $67.75 and a 12 month high of $80.65.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.