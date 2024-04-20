Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.350-4.750 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.35-4.75 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

APOG opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $62.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 4.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 5.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 49.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth $47,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.