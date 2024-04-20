Beldex Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.90 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 20th. Beldex has a total market cap of $249.18 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0387 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.27 or 0.04783202 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00055162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00022927 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008928 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011781 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00013066 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,181,821 coins and its circulating supply is 6,445,801,821 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

