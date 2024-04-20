BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ) Shares Down 0.7%

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$122.08 and last traded at C$122.22. 36,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 43,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$123.06.

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$126.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$118.06.

