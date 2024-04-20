Brokers Set Expectations for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $210.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.06 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $37.05.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Institutional Trading of Haverty Furniture Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HVT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after buying an additional 369,931 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,267.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 310,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth $4,141,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 515.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 111,340 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 242,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 97,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

