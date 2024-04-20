Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 37.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.3 %

BRO stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.17. 1,405,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.23 and its 200-day moving average is $76.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

