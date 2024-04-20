Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 1,787 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 76,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Aflac by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $83.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.50. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.10 and a fifty-two week high of $86.26. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.15.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

