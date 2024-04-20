Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1359 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CRT opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $85.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares during the period. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

