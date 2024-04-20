Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1359 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Up 9.1 %
Shares of CRT opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $85.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.59.
Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.