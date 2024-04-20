Dragonfly Energy’s (DFLI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Dragonfly Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $0.90 price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Tuesday.

Dragonfly Energy stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of -0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. Dragonfly Energy has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $5.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 805.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 794,975 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 174.3% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 196,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 233.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 179,013 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 611.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 167,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 398.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 145,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

