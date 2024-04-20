Dragonfly Energy’s (DFLI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Dragonfly Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $0.90 price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Tuesday.
Dragonfly Energy Trading Up 9.6 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dragonfly Energy
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 805.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 794,975 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 174.3% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 196,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 233.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 179,013 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 611.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 167,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 398.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 145,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.
Dragonfly Energy Company Profile
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.
