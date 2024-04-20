DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 83,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,790,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.5% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $6.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,091. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.84. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $291.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

