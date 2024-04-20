Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Now Covered by Analysts at DZ Bank

DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $116.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENPH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.88.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $106.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $228.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.10.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,948,752.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $581,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,948,752.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,285 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,428. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,066,846,000 after acquiring an additional 192,854 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,929,000 after purchasing an additional 51,092 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25,408 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.