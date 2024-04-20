ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.57 and last traded at $23.57. 37 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19.
