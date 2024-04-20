First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.78 and last traded at $69.82. 4,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 15,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.20.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day moving average of $66.53. The company has a market cap of $313.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 589,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,184,000 after buying an additional 317,707 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 52,803 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 331.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 33,184 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 537,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,656,000 after purchasing an additional 28,227 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

