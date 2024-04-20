HTLF Bank Invests $474,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $181.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.91. The stock has a market cap of $166.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

