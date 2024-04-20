Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,244 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,365,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,092,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,668,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,578,000 after buying an additional 1,221,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,462,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

GEHC traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $84.49. 2,022,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,032. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day moving average is $77.82. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.94. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEHC. Argus upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.09.

Read Our Latest Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.