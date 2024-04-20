ICON (ICX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.97 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $234.64 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000371 BTC on exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 990,333,909 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

