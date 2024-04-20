Powell Investment Advisors LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $202,877,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth about $189,668,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth about $127,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 104.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,414,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 745,984 shares of company stock valued at $95,917,681 in the last three months. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,627,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,027. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.75. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.