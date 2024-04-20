Restore (LON:RST) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $218.09

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.09 ($2.71) and traded as low as GBX 218 ($2.71). Restore shares last traded at GBX 219.50 ($2.73), with a volume of 191,939 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Restore from GBX 350 ($4.36) to GBX 380 ($4.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Restore Stock Down 0.7 %

Restore Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.55. The company has a market capitalization of £298.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -947.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 224.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 218.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Restore’s previous dividend of $1.85. Restore’s payout ratio is currently -2,173.91%.

Restore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.

Featured Articles

