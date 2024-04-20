Reviewing Maximus (NYSE:MMS) & Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM)

Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM – Get Free Report) and Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Micromobility.com and Maximus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micromobility.com $9.84 million 0.01 -$82.07 million N/A N/A Maximus $4.90 billion 1.01 $161.79 million $3.02 26.97

Maximus has higher revenue and earnings than Micromobility.com.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micromobility.com -620.20% N/A -276.14% Maximus 3.73% 15.68% 6.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Micromobility.com and Maximus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

11.4% of Micromobility.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Maximus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Micromobility.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Maximus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Micromobility.com has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maximus has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Micromobility.com and Maximus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micromobility.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Maximus 0 1 1 0 2.50

Maximus has a consensus price target of $102.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.25%. Given Maximus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maximus is more favorable than Micromobility.com.

Summary

Maximus beats Micromobility.com on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micromobility.com

Micromobility.com Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. The company operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. It offers e-scooters, e- bicycles, and e-mopeds. The company provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. It is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc. operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments. This segment also provides employment services, such as eligibility support, case management, job-readiness preparation, job search and employer outreach, job retention and career advancement, and educational and training services; technology solutions; system implementation project management services; and specialized consulting services. The U.S. Federal Services segment offers Business process services, eligibility and enrollment, outreach, and other services for federal health and human services programs; clinical services; and technology solutions, including application development and modernization services, enterprise business solutions, advanced analytics and emerging technologies, cybersecurity services, and infrastructure and engineering solutions. The Outside the U.S. segment offers BPS solutions for international governments, including health and disability assessments, program administration for employment services, wellbeing solutions, and other job seeker-related services. Maximus, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

