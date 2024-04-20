Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $458.47

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 458.47 ($5.71) and traded as low as GBX 455 ($5.66). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 457.50 ($5.70), with a volume of 144,384 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.40) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 480 ($5.98) to GBX 580 ($7.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Vesuvius Trading Up 0.9 %

Vesuvius Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,048.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 484 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 458.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 16.20 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.80. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is 5,227.27%.

Insider Activity at Vesuvius

In related news, insider Mark Collis purchased 8,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.03) per share, for a total transaction of £39,823.52 ($49,574.90). In related news, insider Patrick André sold 66,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.03), for a total transaction of £320,330.56 ($398,768.28). Also, insider Mark Collis bought 8,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.03) per share, with a total value of £39,823.52 ($49,574.90). 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Further Reading

