Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Rating Reiterated by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, StockNewsAPI reports.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen has an average rating of Hold.

Volkswagen Price Performance

About Volkswagen

VWAGY stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $17.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

