Whitecap Resources Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:SPGYF)

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0442 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Whitecap Resources Stock Up 1.4 %
SPGYF stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $8.98.
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
