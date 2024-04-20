Zhang Financial LLC Has $747,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Zhang Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,168 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $157.63 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $177.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $175.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,728. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.