1,554 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Purchased by MontVue Capital Management Inc.

MontVue Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 53,894 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,471,000 after acquiring an additional 40,585 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 131,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

Shares of COF stock opened at $142.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $149.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.28.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

