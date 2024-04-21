CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $376.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $430.00 to $376.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $371.87.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $282.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 785.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $317.72 and a 200 day moving average of $264.41. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

