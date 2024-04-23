1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 240 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,511,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,209,572. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $103.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.89. The stock has a market cap of $135.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

