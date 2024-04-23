Analysts Set Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) PT at $65.57

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Centerspace in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSR

Centerspace Stock Performance

Centerspace Increases Dividend

CSR opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $977.38 million, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is 128.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centerspace

In other news, Director John A. Schissel bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.