Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Up 7.9%

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.13 and last traded at $62.05. 167,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 126,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.52.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 7.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average is $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 599.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

