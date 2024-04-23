Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) PT Lowered to $60.00

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.71% from the company’s previous close.

BOH has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $51.80.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $75.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average of $60.74.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 28.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,652,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,789,000 after buying an additional 590,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $29,508,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter worth $20,170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,718,000 after purchasing an additional 231,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter valued at $8,479,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.