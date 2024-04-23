Barclays Lowers Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Price Target to $50.00

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BOH

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

BOH traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.34. The stock had a trading volume of 56,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.74. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $75.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $8,952,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,558,000 after acquiring an additional 39,512 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,479,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 47.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 47,282 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.