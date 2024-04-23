1900 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.87. 117,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,454. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.17. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

