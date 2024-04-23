California Public Employees Retirement System Has $185.08 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,690,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,216 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Charles Schwab worth $185,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 404.2% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 319,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,948,000 after purchasing an additional 255,735 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 462.4% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.55. 1,624,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,697,167. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average of $63.35. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $74.98. The stock has a market cap of $132.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,282 shares of company stock valued at $21,373,311 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

