Churchill Downs (CHDN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.05 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 45.43%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Churchill Downs to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $120.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.48. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $106.45 and a 1-year high of $150.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.13.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

