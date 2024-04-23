First Bancorp (FBNC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $97.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.63 million. On average, analysts expect First Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
First Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Bancorp has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $38.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.
First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.
