First Bancorp (FBNC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $97.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.63 million. On average, analysts expect First Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Bancorp has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $38.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

