Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 28,938 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sapiens International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 30.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sapiens International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Sapiens International Price Performance

SPNS stock opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.16. Sapiens International Co. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $35.33.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $130.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Featured Stories

