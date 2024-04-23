Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.7% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 22.7% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHCT. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

CHCT stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $711.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.65. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $37.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 871.43%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

