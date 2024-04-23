Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 502,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,489,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LUNR shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUNR

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $667.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 million. Intuitive Machines had a net margin of 78.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNR. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.