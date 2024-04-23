iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.06

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 57044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

