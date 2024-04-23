1,330 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,919,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Travelers Companies by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total value of $533,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,490,710.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total transaction of $533,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,490,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,734 shares of company stock worth $14,637,364. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $214.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.48. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.18.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

