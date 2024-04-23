Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Lindblad Expeditions has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. On average, analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

LIND opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

Insider Activity at Lindblad Expeditions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 33,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,629.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on LIND shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

