Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USLM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1,654.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 43,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 170.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Up 1.1 %

USLM traded up $3.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,022. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.53 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.80.

United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 7.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Lime & Minerals

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,175.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,202,784.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,175.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,202,784.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.02, for a total value of $124,265.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,996.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.