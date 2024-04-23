Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.69. 3,835,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,316,002. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.10.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.14). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.61.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

