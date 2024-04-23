Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Sells 55,470 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,470 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,831,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,126,000 after buying an additional 1,944,656 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,258,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,040 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,210,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,209,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,056,000 after purchasing an additional 815,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,659,000 after purchasing an additional 872,711 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.66. 124,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.17. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $43.02.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

